Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) closed at $51.08 up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $50.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188583 shares were traded. CMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.11.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Commercial Metals Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Smith Barbara sold 150,000 shares for $48.11 per share. The transaction valued at 7,216,633 led to the insider holds 227,651 shares of the business.

Smith Barbara sold 19,500 shares of CMC for $966,030 on Dec 02. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 483,785 shares after completing the transaction at $49.54 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Smith Barbara, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $49.48 each. As a result, the insider received 272,140 and left with 503,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.95B and an Enterprise Value of 6.64B. As of this moment, Commercial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMC has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMC has traded an average of 792.14K shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 117.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.87M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 2.67M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMC is 0.64, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 7.60% for CMC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.18 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.89 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.77 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, Commercial Metals Company’s year-ago sales were $2.41B, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.73B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.