Consensus estimates for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $33.75, up 2.46% from its previous closing price of $32.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1233074 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Blum Robert I sold 12,500 shares for $37.06 per share. The transaction valued at 463,250 led to the insider holds 441,417 shares of the business.

Malik Fady Ibraham sold 2,500 shares of CYTK for $95,175 on Jun 08. The EVP Research & Development now owns 163,164 shares after completing the transaction at $38.07 per share. On May 31, another insider, Blum Robert I, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $37.67 each. As a result, the insider received 470,875 and left with 441,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.15B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYTK traded 904.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTK as of May 30, 2023 were 9.46M with a Short Ratio of 9.46M, compared to 9.77M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.89% and a Short% of Float of 16.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.45 and -$5.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.34. EPS for the following year is -$4.39, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$6.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $5.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.97M to a low estimate of $70k. As of the current estimate, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $88.97M, an estimated decrease of -93.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.31M, an increase of 349.70% over than the figure of -$93.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.59M, down -48.20% from the average estimate.