Consensus estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $39.36, up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $39.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 850503 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IONS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when O’NEIL PATRICK R. sold 1,527 shares for $41.70 per share. The transaction valued at 63,676 led to the insider holds 40,355 shares of the business.

Monia Brett P sold 4,931 shares of IONS for $197,907 on May 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 140,374 shares after completing the transaction at $40.14 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Baroldi Joseph, who serves as the EVP, Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,880 shares for $36.50 each. As a result, the insider received 141,631 and left with 10,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.59B and an Enterprise Value of 4.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IONS traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of May 30, 2023 were 6.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.52M, compared to 7.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.51. EPS for the following year is -$3.32, with 19 analysts recommending between -$2.04 and -$4.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $142.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.3M to a low estimate of $129.03M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.69M, a decrease of -13.20% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.9M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $565M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $595.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.59M and the low estimate is $484.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.