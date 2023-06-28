Considering Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.33, up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $23.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828355 shares were traded. EPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPRT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 4.78B. As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $26.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPRT traded 850.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.67% stake in the company. Shares short for EPRT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 5.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.09, EPRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $84.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.74M to a low estimate of $79.69M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.45M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.43M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.51M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $386.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $419.7M and the low estimate is $319.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.