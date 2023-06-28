CTS Corporation (CTS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $40.57 During Trading Session

After finishing at $41.29 in the prior trading day, CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) closed at $40.57, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828938 shares were traded. CTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when O’SULLIVAN KIERAN M sold 25,471 shares for $47.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,198,197 led to the insider holds 456,336 shares of the business.

O’SULLIVAN KIERAN M sold 15,979 shares of CTS for $751,016 on Feb 02. The President & CEO now owns 481,807 shares after completing the transaction at $47.00 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, O’SULLIVAN KIERAN M, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 34 shares for $47.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,598 and left with 497,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.26B. As of this moment, CTS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTS has reached a high of $49.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 201.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 402.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.21M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CTS as of May 30, 2023 were 997.78k with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.04M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CTS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.16, compared to 0.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.51. The current Payout Ratio is 8.80% for CTS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 12, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.43 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $146.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.52M to a low estimate of $145.18M. As of the current estimate, CTS Corporation’s year-ago sales were $144.98M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.8M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.95M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $605.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $595M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $586.87M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $632.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663.3M and the low estimate is $605M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.