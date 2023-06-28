Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) closed at $105.19 in the last session, up 0.56% from day before closing price of $104.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606090 shares were traded. CFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $121 from $127 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when FROST PATRICK B sold 6,617 shares for $101.09 per share. The transaction valued at 668,932 led to the insider holds 210,946 shares of the business.

John Howard Willome bought 2,000 shares of CFR for $197,312 on May 15. The Director now owns 9,000 shares after completing the transaction at $98.66 per share. On May 10, another insider, Avery Chris, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $95.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 478,750 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.74B. As of this moment, Cullen/Frost’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFR has reached a high of $160.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFR traded on average about 606.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 618.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CFR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CFR is 3.48, which was 3.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 36.98% for CFR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.63 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $2.51 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.07 and $9.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.79. EPS for the following year is $9.3, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.3 and $8.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $503.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.1M to a low estimate of $481.01M. As of the current estimate, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $409.3M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.55M, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $527.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $481.76M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.