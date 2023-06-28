DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3097941 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DICE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.40 and its Current Ratio is at 32.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Northpond Ventures GP, LLC sold 2,492,871 shares for $46.50 per share. The transaction valued at 115,918,502 led to the insider holds 166,293 shares of the business.

Jacobsen John R. sold 18,750 shares of DICE for $572,444 on Jun 01. The CSO now owns 147,497 shares after completing the transaction at $30.53 per share. On May 05, another insider, SCHELLER RICHARD H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 84,097 shares for $38.51 each. As a result, the insider received 3,238,205 and left with 8,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DICE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.23B and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $46.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of May 30, 2023 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 8.8M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.39% and a Short% of Float of 26.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$3.41, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.81 and -$4.18.