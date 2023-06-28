DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was $25.96 for the day, up 3.10% from the previous closing price of $25.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6923294 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DKNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on May 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $30 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Liberman Paul sold 66,667 shares for $23.19 per share. The transaction valued at 1,546,008 led to the insider holds 1,327,250 shares of the business.

Park Jason sold 200,000 shares of DKNG for $5,000,000 on May 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 216,654 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On May 22, another insider, Robins Jason, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $25.01 each. As a result, the insider received 3,751,500 and left with 5,309,265 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 11.63B and an Enterprise Value of 11.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $26.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.64.

Shares Statistics:

DKNG traded an average of 11.72M shares per day over the past three months and 9.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 455.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.79M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of May 30, 2023 were 25.56M with a Short Ratio of 25.56M, compared to 30.81M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 25 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $759M to a low estimate of $624.13M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.19M, an estimated increase of 53.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $632.72M, an increase of 44.70% less than the figure of $53.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $715M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $585M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 43.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.