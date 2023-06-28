Euronav NV (EURN)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) was $14.97 for the day, down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $15.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032068 shares were traded. EURN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EURN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EURN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.10B and an Enterprise Value of 4.52B. As of this moment, Euronav’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $19.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.05.

Shares Statistics:

EURN traded an average of 1.60M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.19M. Insiders hold about 64.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EURN as of May 30, 2023 were 917.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 990.4k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.71.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $383.9M to a low estimate of $286.15M. As of the current estimate, Euronav NV’s year-ago sales were $148.69M, an estimated increase of 119.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.35M, an increase of 36.40% less than the figure of $119.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $340.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EURN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $854.67M, up 46.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.