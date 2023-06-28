Examining Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) closed at $37.78 up 3.03% from its previous closing price of $36.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878876 shares were traded. WBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Webster Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on May 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Massiani Luis sold 16,000 shares for $37.27 per share. The transaction valued at 596,320 led to the insider holds 115,153 shares of the business.

Massiani Luis sold 20,000 shares of WBS for $947,039 on Sep 08. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 132,910 shares after completing the transaction at $47.35 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Massiani Luis, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $46.43 each. As a result, the insider received 371,447 and left with 152,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.41B. As of this moment, Webster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBS has reached a high of $56.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WBS has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 172.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WBS as of May 30, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 4.71M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WBS is 1.60, from 1.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39. The current Payout Ratio is 39.79% for WBS, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.35 and $5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6. EPS for the following year is $6.33, with 12 analysts recommending between $7 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $598.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $617.5M to a low estimate of $561.9M. As of the current estimate, Webster Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $486.66M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $603.18M, an increase of 13.90% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $621M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $556.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.