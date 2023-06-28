Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed at $22.81 in the last session, down -0.52% from day before closing price of $22.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1864737 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17.50 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 100,000 shares for $23.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,304,910 led to the insider holds 610,385 shares of the business.

MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 167,587 shares of EXTR for $3,548,860 on Jun 02. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 710,385 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MEYERCORD EDWARD, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 5,883 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 123,544 and left with 877,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXTR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.96B and an Enterprise Value of 3.03B. As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $25.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXTR traded on average about 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of May 30, 2023 were 10.46M with a Short Ratio of 10.46M, compared to 8.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $343.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $345.4M to a low estimate of $340M. As of the current estimate, Extreme Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.2M, an estimated increase of 23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.91M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $348.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $336.86M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.