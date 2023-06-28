F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) closed the day trading at $11.29 up 1.35% from the previous closing price of $11.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1518634 shares were traded.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FNB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Bena Pamela A bought 350 shares for $14.07 per share. The transaction valued at 4,924 led to the insider holds 64,380 shares of the business.

GUERRIERI GARY L sold 5,000 shares of FNB for $73,055 on Feb 15. The Chief Credit Officer now owns 89,317 shares after completing the transaction at $14.61 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,900 shares for $13.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,640 and bolstered with 127,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.02B. As of this moment, F.N.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNB has reached a high of $14.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FNB traded about 2.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FNB traded about 2.06M shares per day. A total of 360.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FNB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 9.57M, compared to 10.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Dividends & Splits

FNB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.37. The current Payout Ratio is 32.40% for FNB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2003 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Enbridge Inc analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $102.50, with high estimates of $138.73 and low estimates of $35.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Basic Materials and $Financial Services for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.