Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) closed at $24.67 in the last session, up 6.38% from day before closing price of $23.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1707797 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.85.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Couch Carolee sold 50,000 shares for $22.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,139,135 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Boll Rebecca sold 71,158 shares of FLNC for $1,396,319 on Mar 03. The SVP & Chief Product Officer now owns 30,395 shares after completing the transaction at $19.62 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Boll Rebecca, who serves as the SVP & Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 19,706 shares for $19.23 each. As a result, the insider received 378,958 and left with 101,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $29.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLNC traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.64M. Insiders hold about 66.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of May 30, 2023 were 8.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 7.71M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.87% and a Short% of Float of 20.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Lincoln National Corporation analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $24.67, with high estimates of $2.70 and low estimates of $29.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Energy for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Utilities. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.