Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) was $12.21 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $12.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777288 shares were traded. FULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FULT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Myers Curtis J bought 15,000 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 147,156 led to the insider holds 157,044 shares of the business.

MCCOLLOM MARK R bought 10,000 shares of FULT for $97,400 on May 11. The Sr. EVP & CFO now owns 71,503 shares after completing the transaction at $9.74 per share. On May 03, another insider, Campbell David M, who serves as the Sr Executive Vice President of the company, sold 10,514 shares for $11.19 each. As a result, the insider received 117,636 and left with 22,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.99B. As of this moment, Fulton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULT has reached a high of $18.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.39.

Shares Statistics:

FULT traded an average of 1.93M shares per day over the past three months and 4.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FULT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 7.14M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, FULT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 35.40% for FULT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $219.32M to a low estimate of $215.9M. As of the current estimate, Fulton Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $182.26M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.96M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $874.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $842.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $863.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $796.63M, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $848.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $882.6M and the low estimate is $794.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.