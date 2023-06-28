Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Stock Closes up 2.24% on Tuesday Trading

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) closed the day trading at $5.01 up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $4.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1452437 shares were traded. GNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when McInerney Thomas J sold 125,000 shares for $5.52 per share. The transaction valued at 690,500 led to the insider holds 4,649,974 shares of the business.

Gupta Rohit sold 90,691 shares of GNW for $567,127 on Feb 17. The President & CEO, Enact now owns 258,579 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Sheehan Daniel J IV, who serves as the EVP, CFO & CIO of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,188,200 and left with 782,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.34B and an Enterprise Value of 2.19B. As of this moment, Genworth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNW traded about 3.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNW traded about 4.61M shares per day. A total of 492.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 470.59M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.33M with a Short Ratio of 15.75M, compared to 14.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, Genworth Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.51B, up 2.20% from the average estimate.