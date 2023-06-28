GMS Inc. (GMS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $71.00 During Trading Session

After finishing at $67.75 in the prior trading day, GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) closed at $71.00, up 4.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1374156 shares were traded. GMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $60 from $52 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares for $68.70 per share. The transaction valued at 25,538,555 led to the insider holds 4,235,321 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 130,161 shares of GMS for $8,963,661 on Jun 23. The 10% Owner now owns 4,607,046 shares after completing the transaction at $68.87 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,278 shares for $68.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,408,429 and left with 4,737,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.76B and an Enterprise Value of 3.89B. As of this moment, GMS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMS has reached a high of $70.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 322.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.17% stake in the company. Shares short for GMS as of May 30, 2023 were 933.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 968.76k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.54 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.62 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.54. EPS for the following year is $8, with 6 analysts recommending between $8.91 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, GMS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.33B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.48B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.