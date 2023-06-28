Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Shares Decline by -21.16% to Close at $1.90

As of close of business last night, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.90, down -21.16% from its previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675879 shares were traded. GRNQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRNQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRNQ now has a Market Capitalization of 18.98M and an Enterprise Value of 16.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRNQ has reached a high of $3.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4555.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRNQ traded 146.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 723.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.42M. Insiders hold about 43.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNQ as of May 30, 2023 were 46.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 69.62k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.