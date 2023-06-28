Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $7.07 in the prior trading day, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) closed at $7.11, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912799 shares were traded. HLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Sparks Scott Andrew sold 20,000 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 148,000 led to the insider holds 173,948 shares of the business.

Sparks Scott Andrew sold 75,000 shares of HLX for $633,000 on Feb 27. The EVP and COO now owns 193,948 shares after completing the transaction at $8.44 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Sparks Scott Andrew, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 26,000 shares for $6.93 each. As a result, the insider received 180,180 and left with 254,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.49M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of May 30, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 9.04M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $272.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $284M to a low estimate of $266M. As of the current estimate, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $162.61M, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $337.71M, an increase of 23.90% less than the figure of $67.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $367.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $317.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.1M, up 33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.