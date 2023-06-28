Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Records 0.24% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) was $16.43 for the day, up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $16.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10439359 shares were traded. HPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HPE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Hotard Justin sold 10,227 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 173,859 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Cox Jeremy sold 9,161 shares of HPE for $155,737 on Jun 15. The SVP Controller and CTO now owns 615 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, MacDonald Neil B, who serves as the EVP, GM of Compute of the company, sold 5,668 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider received 96,356 and left with 67,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPE now has a Market Capitalization of 21.17B and an Enterprise Value of 31.76B. As of this moment, Hewlett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPE has reached a high of $17.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.02.

Shares Statistics:

HPE traded an average of 13.34M shares per day over the past three months and 16.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HPE as of May 30, 2023 were 29.68M with a Short Ratio of 29.68M, compared to 29.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, HPE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 61.10% for HPE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.06B to a low estimate of $6.94B. As of the current estimate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s year-ago sales were $6.95B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.49B, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.15B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.5B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.94B and the low estimate is $28.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.