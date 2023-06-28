High and low EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)’s current quarter

The price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) closed at $52.42 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $52.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2991922 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $75 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Hoag Erik D sold 3,451 shares for $54.15 per share. The transaction valued at 186,872 led to the insider holds 19,887 shares of the business.

Goldstein Jeffrey A bought 958 shares of FIS for $54,836 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 5,404 shares after completing the transaction at $57.24 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Alemany Ellen R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 783 shares for $57.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,819 and bolstered with 2,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIS now has a Market Capitalization of 31.21B and an Enterprise Value of 49.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $105.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FIS traded on average about 5.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 592.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 587.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of May 30, 2023 were 8.42M with a Short Ratio of 8.42M, compared to 8.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FIS is 2.08, which was 1.93 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $6.5, with 32 analysts recommending between $7 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4B.

Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.39B and the low estimate is $14.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.