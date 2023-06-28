High and low EPS estimates for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)’s current quarter

The price of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) closed at $26.90 in the last session, up 1.28% from day before closing price of $26.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545775 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.33.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WAFD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when GRANT DAVID K bought 5,000 shares for $13.72 per share. The transaction valued at 68,600 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

GRANT DAVID K bought 10,000 shares of WAFD for $249,350 on May 11. The Director now owns 57,629 shares after completing the transaction at $24.93 per share. On May 11, another insider, GRANT DAVID K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $13.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,296 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAFD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B. As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WAFD traded on average about 677.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 569.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of May 30, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.71M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WAFD is 1.00, which was 0.98 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 23.70% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $170.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.8M to a low estimate of $168.72M. As of the current estimate, Washington Federal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.75M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.79M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $697M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.59M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $809.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $880.15M and the low estimate is $689M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.