Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $22.44 in the prior trading day, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) closed at $22.71, up 1.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932627 shares were traded. HOMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR sold 10,767 shares for $23.47 per share. The transaction valued at 252,658 led to the insider holds 60,178 shares of the business.

Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR sold 10,638 shares of HOMB for $249,478 on Jun 06. The Centennial Bank Regional Pres. now owns 28,929 shares after completing the transaction at $23.45 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, French Tracy, who serves as the Centennial Bank CEO/President of the company, sold 51,367 shares for $24.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,243,595 and left with 165,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOMB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.55B. As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOMB has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 203.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.65M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOMB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.63M, compared to 7.75M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOMB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 40.10% for HOMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

