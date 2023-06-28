Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) closed at $10.54 up 1.84% from its previous closing price of $10.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8574074 shares were traded. HBAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.26.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Diaz-Granados Rafael bought 200 shares for $10.35 per share. The transaction valued at 2,070 led to the insider holds 200 shares of the business.

TORGOW GARY bought 23,680 shares of HBAN for $250,134 on May 30. The Director now owns 933,816 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On May 12, another insider, Heller Paul G, who serves as the Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off of the company, sold 160,000 shares for $9.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,470,256 and left with 460,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBAN now has a Market Capitalization of 14.94B. As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has reached a high of $15.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HBAN has traded an average of 15.97M shares per day and 15.91M over the past ten days. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HBAN as of May 30, 2023 were 45.16M with a Short Ratio of 45.16M, compared to 47.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HBAN is 0.62, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43. The current Payout Ratio is 39.50% for HBAN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.86B and the low estimate is $6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.