Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Records 2.51% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) was $6.94 for the day, up 2.51% from the previous closing price of $6.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582699 shares were traded. IMMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Akerman Aaron sold 20,772 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 162,466 led to the insider holds 46,170 shares of the business.

Jose Francis sold 1,441 shares of IMMR for $11,067 on Mar 10. The General Counsel now owns 28,032 shares after completing the transaction at $7.68 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Akerman Aaron, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 966 shares for $7.08 each. As a result, the insider received 6,839 and left with 45,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMMR now has a Market Capitalization of 220.93M and an Enterprise Value of 72.79M. As of this moment, Immersion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMR has reached a high of $9.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.01.

Shares Statistics:

IMMR traded an average of 608.00K shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.12M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IMMR as of May 30, 2023 were 696k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 804.21k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, IMMR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.02M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Immersion Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.98M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.3M, an increase of 32.90% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.46M, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33M and the low estimate is $33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.