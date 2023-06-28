In spite of Flywire Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) was $30.45 for the day, down -0.52% from the previous closing price of $30.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945248 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLYW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Harris Matthew C sold 242,386 shares for $31.16 per share. The transaction valued at 7,552,737 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Massaro Michael sold 11,457 shares of FLYW for $358,199 on Jun 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,116,823 shares after completing the transaction at $31.26 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, King David R., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 47,804 shares for $32.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,554,897 and left with 328,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3.39B and an Enterprise Value of 3.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -183.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $32.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.73.

Shares Statistics:

FLYW traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 2.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of May 30, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 2.73M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.4M to a low estimate of $72.06M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $56.54M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.78M, an increase of 31.80% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $364.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $376.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.38M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.01M and the low estimate is $456M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.