In spite of Formula One Group’s (NASDAQ:FWONK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) was $74.86 for the day, up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $74.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813929 shares were traded. FWONK stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FWONK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 5,882 shares for $73.79 per share. The transaction valued at 434,047 led to the insider holds 72,644 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares of FWONK for $49,320 on Apr 24. The CAO/PFO now owns 15,805 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 700 shares for $35.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,165 and bolstered with 22,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWONK now has a Market Capitalization of 17.19B and an Enterprise Value of 18.57B. As of this moment, Formula’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 69.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has reached a high of $80.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.91.

Shares Statistics:

FWONK traded an average of 846.27K shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.04M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.37% stake in the company. Shares short for FWONK as of May 30, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 5.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $441M to a low estimate of $377M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $360M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.28M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $812.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $698M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $3.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.