In the case of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT), what’s next?

After finishing at $36.44 in the prior trading day, Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) closed at $37.38, up 2.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500793 shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G sold 17,980 shares for $45.04 per share. The transaction valued at 809,819 led to the insider holds 599,577 shares of the business.

Tiltmann Heather M sold 4,900 shares of ADNT for $220,598 on Mar 06. The EVP, CLO, CHRO & Secretary now owns 36,070 shares after completing the transaction at $45.02 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Smith Gregory Scott, who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 850 shares for $44.10 each. As a result, the insider received 37,485 and left with 12,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADNT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.45B and an Enterprise Value of 5.16B. As of this moment, Adient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 301.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 787.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.16M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADNT as of May 30, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.66M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $3.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.97B to a low estimate of $3.7B. As of the current estimate, Adient plc’s year-ago sales were $3.48B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.12B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.56B and the low estimate is $15.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.