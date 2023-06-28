In What Direction Will Everi Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) closed at $14.30 in the last session, up 1.78% from day before closing price of $14.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690837 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 10,000 shares for $15.74 per share. The transaction valued at 157,400 led to the insider holds 61,572 shares of the business.

Lucchese David sold 38,398 shares of EVRI for $714,587 on Mar 03. The EVP, Sales, Marketing, Digital now owns 167,287 shares after completing the transaction at $18.61 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, JUDGE GEOFFREY P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $18.58 each. As a result, the insider received 111,480 and left with 61,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVRI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $21.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVRI traded on average about 866.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 871.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.92M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $207.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.7M to a low estimate of $195.19M. As of the current estimate, Everi Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.22M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.33M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $221.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.29M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $857.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $842.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.52M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $880.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $905M and the low estimate is $849.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.