Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $62.70, up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $62.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 940033 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ITCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Hineline Lawrence J. sold 81,854 shares for $63.97 per share. The transaction valued at 5,236,329 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L sold 10,000 shares of ITCI for $630,000 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 9,345 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Neumann Mark, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 15,604 shares for $54.31 each. As a result, the insider received 847,380 and left with 45,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITCI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.01B and an Enterprise Value of 5.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $67.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ITCI traded 833.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 711.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of May 30, 2023 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 2.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $106.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $100M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.58M, an estimated increase of 91.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.85M, an increase of 77.00% less than the figure of $91.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.14M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $464.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $438.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.31M, up 80.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $663.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.31M and the low estimate is $560.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.