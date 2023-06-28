Invest in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) closed at $43.83 down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $44.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29608907 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when West Tony sold 16,664 shares for $42.00 per share. The transaction valued at 699,888 led to the insider holds 164,693 shares of the business.

Hazelbaker Jill sold 15,000 shares of UBER for $632,812 on Jun 15. The insider now owns 113,916 shares after completing the transaction at $42.19 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, West Tony, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,334 shares for $41.75 each. As a result, the insider received 347,944 and left with 181,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 89.90B and an Enterprise Value of 96.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -51.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $45.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBER has traded an average of 23.71M shares per day and 24.91M over the past ten days. A total of 2.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of May 30, 2023 were 46.02M with a Short Ratio of 46.02M, compared to 52.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 31 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 36 analysts recommending between $1.73 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.89B to a low estimate of $8.96B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.07B, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.51B, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.78B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.88B, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.63B and the low estimate is $38.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.