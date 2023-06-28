Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) closed the day trading at $37.80 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $37.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008848 shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.52.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Grimmig Andrew E sold 55,999 shares for $36.79 per share. The transaction valued at 2,060,343 led to the insider holds 57,760 shares of the business.

Grimmig Andrew E sold 64,001 shares of DV for $2,354,686 on Jun 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 57,760 shares after completing the transaction at $36.79 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Desmond Laura, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,003 shares for $36.31 each. As a result, the insider received 399,546 and left with 179,071 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DV now has a Market Capitalization of 6.22B and an Enterprise Value of 6.02B. As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 76.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $38.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DV traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DV traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 165.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.39% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of May 30, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 5.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $133.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.31M to a low estimate of $132.9M. As of the current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.81M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.4M, an increase of 23.30% over than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $567.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $452.42M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $691.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705M and the low estimate is $670M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.