Is Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) closed at $206.85 up 3.02% from its previous closing price of $200.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1556356 shares were traded. ADSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $207.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autodesk Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $224.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when RAFAEL BETSY sold 309 shares for $194.79 per share. The transaction valued at 60,190 led to the insider holds 4,197 shares of the business.

RAFAEL BETSY sold 309 shares of ADSK for $63,373 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 4,506 shares after completing the transaction at $205.09 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Hope Stephen W., who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 68 shares for $205.09 each. As a result, the insider received 13,946 and left with 1,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADSK now has a Market Capitalization of 42.91B and an Enterprise Value of 43.46B. As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 49.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $235.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 201.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADSK has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.89M over the past ten days. A total of 215.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of May 30, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 2.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.42 and $7.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.28. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.84 and $7.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Autodesk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.29B and the low estimate is $5.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.