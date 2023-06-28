Is this a Prime Time To acquire HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) stock

In the latest session, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) closed at $43.62 up 1.89% from its previous closing price of $42.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2406573 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $44 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Holding Carol Orme sold 4,000,000 shares for $47.59 per share. The transaction valued at 190,360,000 led to the insider holds 34,853,483 shares of the business.

Jennings Michael sold 50,000 shares of DINO for $2,553,113 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 182,859 shares after completing the transaction at $51.06 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, LEE JAMES H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,180 shares for $50.64 each. As a result, the insider received 211,675 and left with 57,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DINO now has a Market Capitalization of 8.23B and an Enterprise Value of 10.45B. As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DINO has traded an average of 2.58M shares per day and 2.33M over the past ten days. A total of 195.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of May 30, 2023 were 9.31M with a Short Ratio of 9.31M, compared to 9.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DINO is 1.80, from 1.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.85% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.82 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $5.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.69 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.63. EPS for the following year is $5.97, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.75B to a low estimate of $5.28B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.16B, an estimated decrease of -33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.7B, a decrease of -27.40% over than the figure of -$33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.93B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.2B, down -21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35B and the low estimate is $22.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.