It’s a good day to be an Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) shareholder

The closing price of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was $118.33 for the day, down -0.01% from the previous closing price of $118.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39449012 shares were traded. GOOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.10.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOOGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 19,003 shares for $14.97 per share. The transaction valued at 284,496 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 37,405 shares of GOOGL for $563,248 on Jun 20. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,532 shares for $15.02 each. As a result, the insider received 98,109 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOGL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51T and an Enterprise Value of 1.42T. As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $129.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.70.

Shares Statistics:

GOOGL traded an average of 33.70M shares per day over the past three months and 32.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.92B. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of May 30, 2023 were 51.27M with a Short Ratio of 51.27M, compared to 47.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 37 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $4.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.32. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 45 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $5.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 32 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.33B to a low estimate of $70.69B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.69B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.23B, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.35B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.72B and the low estimate is $312.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.