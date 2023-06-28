It’s an appealing income play to consider Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

As of close of business last night, Alphabet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $119.01, down -0.07% from its previous closing price of $119.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27127444 shares were traded. GOOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.91.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $119 from $116 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 19,003 shares for $14.97 per share. The transaction valued at 284,496 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 37,405 shares of GOOG for $563,248 on Jun 20. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,532 shares for $15.02 each. As a result, the insider received 98,109 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51T and an Enterprise Value of 1.42T. As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has reached a high of $129.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOG traded 26.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 27.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.87B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.11B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOG as of May 30, 2023 were 35.17M with a Short Ratio of 35.17M, compared to 34.63M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 32 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $4.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $6.24, with 39 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $5.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 30 analysts expect revenue to total $72.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.33B to a low estimate of $70.69B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.69B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.18B, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.35B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $347.24B and the low estimate is $312.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.