It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With DexCom Inc. (DXCM) stock

The price of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) closed at $123.50 in the last session, down -0.90% from day before closing price of $124.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2632687 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DXCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Pacelli Steven Robert sold 412 shares for $125.92 per share. The transaction valued at 51,879 led to the insider holds 131,862 shares of the business.

Selvaraj Shelly Ramasamy sold 2,115 shares of DXCM for $274,953 on Jun 15. The SVP Chief Information Officer now owns 50,390 shares after completing the transaction at $130.00 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Stern Sadie, who serves as the EVP Chief Human Resources Offi of the company, sold 393 shares for $121.31 each. As a result, the insider received 47,675 and left with 82,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXCM now has a Market Capitalization of 48.31B and an Enterprise Value of 47.88B. As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 178.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 82.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 80.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $134.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DXCM traded on average about 2.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 386.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of May 30, 2023 were 14.26M with a Short Ratio of 14.26M, compared to 12.73M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $842.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $860M to a low estimate of $828.57M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $696.2M, an estimated increase of 21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.89M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $912.38M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.