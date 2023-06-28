Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $31.94

As of close of business last night, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.94, up 1.30% from its previous closing price of $31.53. On the day, 1601455 shares were traded. JEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.43.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JEF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $27 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 500,000 shares for $32.85 per share. The transaction valued at 16,425,000 led to the insider holds 6,722,213 shares of the business.

FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 140,000 shares of JEF for $4,599,000 on Oct 24. The President now owns 556,779 shares after completing the transaction at $32.85 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Nittoli Rocco J, who serves as the VP, Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $32.41 each. As a result, the insider received 226,861 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JEF now has a Market Capitalization of 7.30B and an Enterprise Value of 10.97B. As of this moment, Jefferies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JEF has reached a high of $40.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JEF traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.39M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JEF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, JEF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 38.61% for JEF, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1068:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $3.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $925.9M. As of the current estimate, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated decrease of -24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -14.60% over than the figure of -$24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.98B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.19B and the low estimate is $5.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.