Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs LRCX

After finishing at $620.33 in the prior trading day, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) closed at $649.16, up 4.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+28.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330729 shares were traded. LRCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $650.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $622.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LRCX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $500 from $470 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y sold 881 shares for $524.09 per share. The transaction valued at 461,723 led to the insider holds 13,881 shares of the business.

Hahn Ava sold 3,206 shares of LRCX for $1,567,478 on Mar 03. The Chief Legal Officer & SVP now owns 3,433 shares after completing the transaction at $488.92 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Hahn Ava, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & SVP of the company, sold 487 shares for $479.00 each. As a result, the insider received 233,273 and left with 6,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRCX now has a Market Capitalization of 83.34B and an Enterprise Value of 82.97B. As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1807.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $644.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 569.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 481.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of May 30, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 2.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LRCX’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.68, compared to 6.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.43 and a low estimate of $5, while EPS last year was $8.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.59, with high estimates of $6.17 and low estimates of $4.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.73 and $32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $33.17. EPS for the following year is $25.76, with 22 analysts recommending between $30.81 and $21.84.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $3.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34B to a low estimate of $3.1B. As of the current estimate, Lam Research Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated decrease of -32.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3B, a decrease of -32.90% less than the figure of -$32.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.23B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.24B and the low estimate is $12.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.