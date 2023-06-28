Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Closes up 0.99% on Tuesday Trading

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed the day trading at $20.37 up 0.99% from the previous closing price of $20.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649568 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.03.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.22B and an Enterprise Value of 2.82B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 88.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -91.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $33.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAC traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAC traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 142.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.87M. Insiders hold about 14.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.57M with a Short Ratio of 12.26M, compared to 12.11M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $644.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.9M and the low estimate is $382M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 248.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.