MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) closed at $10.91 in the last session, down -1.18% from day before closing price of $11.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585209 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $17.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAG traded on average about 865.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.33% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.23M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $1.28.