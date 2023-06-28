MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) closed the day trading at $1162.09 up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $1155.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521521 shares were traded. MELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1,183.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1,159.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MELI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when de la Serna Juan Martin sold 150 shares for $1250.00 per share. The transaction valued at 187,500 led to the insider holds 200 shares of the business.

de la Serna Juan Martin sold 150 shares of MELI for $189,750 on Mar 07. The Executive VP Corporate Affairs now owns 350 shares after completing the transaction at $1265.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Calemzuk Emiliano, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150 shares for $1256.00 each. As a result, the insider received 188,400 and left with 115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MELI now has a Market Capitalization of 58.02B and an Enterprise Value of 60.32B. As of this moment, MercadoLibre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MELI has reached a high of $1365.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $611.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1,258.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1,076.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MELI traded about 426.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MELI traded about 518.96k shares per day. A total of 50.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.25M. Insiders hold about 7.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MELI as of May 30, 2023 were 934.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.13 and a low estimate of $3.96, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.98, with high estimates of $6.93 and low estimates of $4.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.73 and $12.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.73. EPS for the following year is $24.84, with 16 analysts recommending between $31.21 and $11.7.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.43B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, MercadoLibre Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B, an increase of 27.60% over than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.09B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MELI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.54B, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.89B and the low estimate is $14.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.