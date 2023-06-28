MLCO (Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) closed the day trading at $12.67 down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $12.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2909575 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.48.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MLCO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on June 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $18.20 from $14 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.10B and an Enterprise Value of 11.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -160.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MLCO traded about 2.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MLCO traded about 2.06M shares per day. A total of 441.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.74M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of May 30, 2023 were 8.44M with a Short Ratio of 8.44M, compared to 6.72M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $876.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $948.13M to a low estimate of $804.14M. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $296.11M, an estimated increase of 195.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $950.09M, an increase of 221.10% over than the figure of $195.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $860.87M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 184.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.