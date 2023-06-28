MP Materials Corp. (MP) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) closed at $21.93 in the last session, up 2.33% from day before closing price of $21.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1651208 shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Rosenthal Michael Stuart bought 5,000 shares for $20.69 per share. The transaction valued at 103,450 led to the insider holds 126,622 shares of the business.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart bought 6,000 shares of MP for $126,840 on May 30. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 121,622 shares after completing the transaction at $21.14 per share. On May 26, another insider, Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,410 and bolstered with 115,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.81B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. As of this moment, MP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MP traded on average about 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of May 30, 2023 were 10.86M with a Short Ratio of 10.86M, compared to 13.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 12.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 8 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $65.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.63M to a low estimate of $55.3M. As of the current estimate, MP Materials Corp.’s year-ago sales were $143.56M, an estimated decrease of -54.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.85M, a decrease of -21.40% over than the figure of -$54.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.85M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $539.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $357.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.51M, down -32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $604.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $894.21M and the low estimate is $495.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.