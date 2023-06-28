Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $2.28 in the prior trading day, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed at $2.32, up 1.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1611417 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NNDM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.20 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 577.31M and an Enterprise Value of -441.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -10.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4426, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5283.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 253.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.98M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of May 30, 2023 were 16.94M with a Short Ratio of 16.94M, compared to 16.19M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.