NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Stock Closes down -16.96% on Tuesday Trading

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) closed the day trading at $0.73 down -16.96% from the previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1486 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589498 shares were traded. NBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6632.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 18, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Kunin Jeffrey sold 1 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kunin Audrey sold 1 shares of NBY for $2 on Dec 06. The Chief Product Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Kunin Audrey, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 5,960 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 12,545 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69M and an Enterprise Value of 4.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBY has reached a high of $12.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9236, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1680.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NBY traded about 542.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NBY traded about 464.17k shares per day. A total of 2.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NBY as of May 30, 2023 were 228.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 158.13k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.7M to a low estimate of $3.65M. As of the current estimate, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.04M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.24M, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.4M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.81M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.