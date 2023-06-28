NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, NVIDIA Corporation’s stock clocked out at $418.76, up 3.06% from its previous closing price of $406.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44940285 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $419.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $404.48.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 219.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $500 from $450 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Dabiri John sold 283 shares for $424.53 per share. The transaction valued at 120,142 led to the insider holds 2,401 shares of the business.

STEVENS MARK A sold 40,000 shares of NVDA for $17,282,441 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 1,052,286 shares after completing the transaction at $432.06 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, STEVENS MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 78,602 shares for $430.50 each. As a result, the insider received 33,838,168 and left with 1,092,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVDA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00T and an Enterprise Value of 1.00T. As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 217.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 155.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $439.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 338.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 220.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVDA traded 47.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 53.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of May 30, 2023 were 26.88M with a Short Ratio of 26.88M, compared to 32.6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.16, NVDA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.18. The current Payout Ratio is 8.30% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 31 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.37 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.68 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.9 and $7.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.78. EPS for the following year is $10.38, with 36 analysts recommending between $14.33 and $7.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 30 analysts expect revenue to total $11.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.15B to a low estimate of $10.96B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.7B, an estimated increase of 64.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.97B, up 58.60% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.48B and the low estimate is $41.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.