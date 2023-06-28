Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Stock Closes up 2.98% on Tuesday Trading

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed the day trading at $0.50 up 2.98% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0146 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5707142 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5139 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4761.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OCGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Zhang Junge bought 200,278 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 99,999 led to the insider holds 1,077,182 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $108,000 on Feb 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,190,073 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 128,000 and left with 2,227,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 125.65M and an Enterprise Value of 55.21M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $3.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6189, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1846.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OCGN traded about 7.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCGN traded about 11.41M shares per day. A total of 225.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of May 30, 2023 were 41.79M with a Short Ratio of 41.79M, compared to 39.95M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.30% and a Short% of Float of 21.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.