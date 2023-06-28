On Holding AG (ONON) Stocks Hit Low of $30.67 Before Closing at $31.30

In the latest session, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed at $31.30 up 2.19% from its previous closing price of $30.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4034713 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.67.

For a deeper understanding of On Holding AG’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 9.72B and an Enterprise Value of 9.45B. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.13.

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $34.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.92.

For the past three months, ONON has traded an average of 4.79M shares per day and 3.55M over the past ten days. A total of 318.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.32M. Insiders hold about 33.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of May 30, 2023 were 16.42M with a Short Ratio of 16.42M, compared to 15.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.36%.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.61.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.