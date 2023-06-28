OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) closed at $11.24 up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $11.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511755 shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when STEINER LEISURE Ltd sold 3,200,000 shares for $10.29 per share. The transaction valued at 32,928,000 led to the insider holds 7,960,760 shares of the business.

STEINER LEISURE Ltd sold 1,350,000 shares of OSW for $12,993,750 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 11,160,760 shares after completing the transaction at $9.62 per share. On May 16, another insider, STEINER LEISURE Ltd, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,852,049 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 109,372,530 and left with 12,510,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSW has traded an average of 623.28K shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 93.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.77M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of May 30, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 3.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $188.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $190.2M to a low estimate of $186.02M. As of the current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $127.38M, an estimated increase of 47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.43M, an increase of 35.20% less than the figure of $47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.49M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $718.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $732.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $546.26M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $794.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.4M and the low estimate is $763.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.