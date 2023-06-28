Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) was $117.84 for the day, up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $116.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6961450 shares were traded. ORCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.26.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 84.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 80.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $120 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH sold 1,750,000 shares for $118.79 per share. The transaction valued at 207,880,605 led to the insider holds 1,145,732,353 shares of the business.

BOSKIN MICHAEL J sold 90,000 shares of ORCL for $10,694,250 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 87,473 shares after completing the transaction at $118.83 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 1,750,000 shares for $120.95 each. As a result, the insider received 211,668,239 and left with 1,145,732,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORCL now has a Market Capitalization of 316.97B and an Enterprise Value of 397.27B. As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 294.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $127.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.84.

Shares Statistics:

ORCL traded an average of 10.04M shares per day over the past three months and 19.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.71B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.53B. Insiders hold about 42.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.97M with a Short Ratio of 16.07M, compared to 14.78M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.44, ORCL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 40.60% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $5.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.59. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.81 and $5.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.57B to a low estimate of $12.38B. As of the current estimate, Oracle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.45B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.95B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.05B and the low estimate is $55.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.